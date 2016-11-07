Kumbhabishekam performed at temple

Kumbhabishekam was performed on Vedanta Desikar Temple, run by Sri Vedanta Desika Bhaktha Sabha, near Koodal Azhagar Temple in the city on Sunday.

Lord Hayagriva, the horse-headed avatar of Lord Vishnu, is worshipped at this 125-year-old temple. Hayagriva is known for rescuing the Vedas from beneath the ocean where they were hidden by demons.

The last consecration of the temple was performed 30 years ago. Sri Renga Ramanuja Maha Desikan, head of Andavan Ashramam in Srirangam, graced the occasion and directed the proceedings.

Worshipped by Vaishnavites,Vedanta Desikar was a poet, devotee, philosopher and master-teacher. He was the disciple ofKidambiAppullar, also known as Aathreya Ramanujachariar, who himself came from a master-disciple lineage that began with Ramanuja. Swami Vedanta Desikar is considered to be the avatar of the divine bell of Venkateswara of Tirumalai by the Vadakalai sect of Sri Vaishnavites.

In preparation for the kumbhabishekam, homams were conducted from Friday. A large number of devotees witnessed the consecration ceremony.

