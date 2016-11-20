In Coimbatore Today

RELIGION
Arsha Vidya Gurukulam: Silver Juiblee celebrations and inauguration of Guru Tirtha - Swami Dayananda Memorial and Gallery, Swami Viditatmananda Saraswati - USA, Swami Suddhananda Saraswati - Rishikesh and P.R. Ramasubrahmeya Rajha take part, Gurukulam premises, Anaikatti, 10 a.m.
Catholica Congress: First faith proclamation rally and convention, Alvernia School, 3 p.m.
Gnanavani Sangamam: Prof. K. Mani speaks on Andal Aruzhiya Thiruppavai, Dhanwanthri Temple, Olymbus, 6 p.m.
CULTURE
Carnatic and Krishna Sweets: Bharat Sangeeth Utsav, Sarojini Naidu Auditorium, Kikkani School, R.S. Puram, 3 p.m.
Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan: A morning of carnatic music and music appreciation session and identification of raga, Bhavan’s premises, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 10.15 a.m.
Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust: 6th Impressionist and 156th painting expo, Art Gallery, Avanashi Road, 10 a.m.
Malayalee Suhurthi Sangham - Kalayarangam: Musical concert Thaikuldam Bridge - Global Band, Hindusthan College grounds, 6 p.m.
GENERAL
Kalam: Literary meeting, Auditor Association building, first floor, Opposite to Savitha Hall, DB Road, 10 a.m.
Lions Club of Coimbatore Ram Nagar: Visit of District Governor, Hotel Vijay Park Inn, Senguptha Street, Ram Nagar, 11 a.m.
Co-operative Department: 63rd Co-operative Week celebrations, TNAU convocation hall, 4 p.m.
JKP Medical Center: Healthy Hearts Club, Medical Centre premises, 1/1992, Krishna Colony, Off Tiruchi Road, 11 a.m.
