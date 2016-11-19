Demonetisation: DMK to organise human chain on November 24 against Centre

DMK will organise a human chain in all district headquarters on November 24 to condemn the Centre and the State government for their failure to make contingency measures to overcome demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes and to highlight the sufferings of people.

Party leader M. Karunanidhi in a statement said the protest will be held between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. and called upon traders, workers and farmers to take part in the event. DMK’s district secretaries will lead the human chain.

“There seems to be no end to the suffering of the people caused by the abolition of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes without adequate arrangements. The poor and daily wagers are standing in queue for hours and traders are severely affected by lack of smaller denomination of currenides,” he said.

Mr. Karunanidhi said even though the Oppposition leaders raised the issue in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not bother to response to their concerns. “In Tamil Nadu the state government also failed to make any arrangments to help the people,” he alleged.