973 g of gold seized at airport

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department on Friday seized gold weighing 973 g, worth ₹37 lakh, from two passengers at Chennai airport.
Sivakumar Palaniyandi, 42, and Sagay Mary, 35, who arrived from Colombo, were intercepted. Assorted gold jewellery of 94% purity, weighing 525 g, was recovered from Sivakumar. Gold jewellery weighing 448 g was recovered from Sagay Mary.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.