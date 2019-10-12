Tamil Nadu

973 g of gold seized at airport

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department on Friday seized gold weighing 973 g, worth ₹37 lakh, from two passengers at Chennai airport.

Sivakumar Palaniyandi, 42, and Sagay Mary, 35, who arrived from Colombo, were intercepted. Assorted gold jewellery of 94% purity, weighing 525 g, was recovered from Sivakumar. Gold jewellery weighing 448 g was recovered from Sagay Mary.

Oct 12, 2019

