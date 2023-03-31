HamberMenu
97 Tasmac outlets in T.N. shut in two years: Minister Senthilbalaji

Mr. Senthilbalaji was responding to a special call attention motion moved by AIADMK’s Tiruparankundram MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa, at the Legislative Assembly

March 31, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
V. Senthiljalaji. File

V. Senthiljalaji. File | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

During the past two years, 97 liquor retail outlets run by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) across the State were shut and another 173 outlets were relocated, Minister for Prohibition & Excise V. Senthilbalaji said in the Assembly on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Responding to a special call attention motion moved by AIADMK MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa (Tirupparankundram), Mr. Senthilbalaji said outlets that were located close to educational institutions and places of worship were being relocated.

When Mr. Chellappa specified the details of four TASMAC retail outlets in his Assembly constituency which were a nuisance in the area, Mr. Senthilbalaji pointed out that those outlets were opened during 2014, 2017 and 2018 — all during the erstwhile AIADMK regime. “However, we will consider this issue and take appropriate action,” said the Minister.

