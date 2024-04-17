GIFT a SubscriptionGift
9,436 personnel to be deployed for poll duty in Villupuram Lok Sabha constituency

April 17, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 9,436 personnel will be deployed for poll duty in the seven Assembly segments in Villupuram Parliamentary constituency during the General Elections on April 19.

According to District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani, the third phase of randomisation for polling personnel was held at the Collectorate on Wednesday and completed through the Election Commission of India portal.

There are a total of 1,966 polling stations in the Assembly constituencies of Gingee, Mailam, Tindivanam (SC), Vanur (SC), Villupuram, Vikravandi and Tirukoyilur. A total of 2,359 presiding officers and equal number of polling officers I, II and III would be deployed in the polling booths.

