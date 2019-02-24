936 bulls participate in jallikattu

Health Minister S. Vijayabhaskar inaugurated the jallikattu held at Puthiragoundampalayam on Saturday.

A total of 936 bulls and 500 tamers from various districts including Theni, Madurai, Trichy, Dindigul, Sivagangai and Dharmapuri participated in the event.

A few of the tamers suffered minor injuries. Prizes, including two-wheelers and refrigerators, were awarded to best tamers and bulls, which could not be tamed.

Dialysis unit atgovt. hospital

The Health Minister also inaugurated a dialysis unit at Attur Government Hospital on Saturday. Five dialysis units worth ₹35 lakh were inaugurated. Two of units were bought through MP funds.

Dr. Vijayabhaskar said, “currently, there are 750 dialysis centres across the State and we are aiming to raise it to 1000 centres by this year. Through this, even panchayat hospitals will have dialysis facility.”

Talking about AIIMS, Madurai, he said, “works will be completed within the stipulated time.

Even the Chief Minister wrote a letter to the Prime Minister in this regard three days ago.”

The Minister also said that a linear accelerator at a cost ₹24 crore will be installed at the Salem Government Hospital soon.

He added that the Chief Minister will be distributing appointment orders to 1,300 MBBS graduates on March 4.