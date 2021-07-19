Tamil Nadu

920 persons with disabilities vaccinated

The district administration on Monday organised special COVID-19 vaccination camps for persons with disabilities.

About 920 persons were vaccinated in special camps held at 63 venues across the district.

District Collector P.N. Sridhar inaugurated the camp at Moorarpalayam near here.

90 fresh cases

The COVID-19 toll in Cuddalore district rose to 804 on Monday, with one more death reported in Mangalur, while 90 fresh cases took the overall tally to 59,590.

A 73-year-old woman died of the disease at the Perambalur Government Hospital on Monday.

The district saw 57,881 recoveries, and 811 was the number of active cases.

In Villupuram district, 29 persons tested positive, taking the number of positive cases in the district to 43,418.

Kallakurichi district reported 52 cases, taking the overall count to 28,543.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 19, 2021 10:56:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/920-persons-with-disabilities-vaccinated/article35414813.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY