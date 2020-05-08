92 containment zones in Cuddalore district

The district administration has created 92 containment zones across the district where residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an official, Thittakudi, located close to neighbouring Ariyalur district, has the maximum number of containment zones at 30 followed by Veppur with 27, Panruti – 15, Virudhachalam – 13, Cuddalore – 3, Chidambaram – 2, Kattumannarkovil and Kurunjipadi with one each.

All the 92 containment zones are being disinfected regularly. The streets are being disinfected twice. The district administration has commenced door delivery of essentials in the zones to ensure that people remain indoors, he said.

Cuddalore district has been declared as a red zone as it has a high number of active cases and the rate of prevalence is also on the higher side.

The district has a total of 353 positive cases, including 323 active cases. A majority of the positive cases are returnees from the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai. The curbs in the containment zone would continue till the last reported positive case was cleared, he said.

According to an official in the Health Department, a total of 5,549 tests were carried out in the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry. Of the total tests, 356 were found to be positive while the results of 466 are awaited.