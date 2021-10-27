8,500 police personnel deployed for Thevar guru puja in Pasumpon

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, as well as leaders of other political parties, are to pay their respect at the memorial on Oct 30

Elaborate security arrangements, with the deployment of 8,500 police personnel, have been made at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district, where Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin and leaders of various political parties, will pay their respects at the memorial of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar, on the occasion of his guru puja on October 30.

In a statement, Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police, E. Karthik, appealed to all political party leaders and representatives of organisations to stick to the time slots allotted to them and follow COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Only those leaders who have got permission from the district Collector, would be allowed to enter the memorial from October 28 to 30.

186 routes banned

Stating that 186 routes have been banned for vehicles coming to the guru puja, the SP said that vehicles would not be allowed on those routes. Besides, iron barricades would be put up at 148 places identified as sensitive.

A total of 8,500 police personnel would be deployed for bandobust duty on those days. Four Deputy Inspector Generals of Police, 19 Superintendents of Police, 28 Additional SPs and 70 Deputy Superintendents of Police,would be deployed under the supervision of Inspector General of Police, South Zone, T.S. Anbu and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), P. Thamarai Kannan.

As the Ramanathapuram district administration has already promulgated prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, hired vehicles and vehicles without permits would be screened. Checkposts with online facilities for verifying vehicles would be put up by officials from the Regional Transport Offices on eight routes to Passumpon.

Besides, the police will put up 39 checkposts for intensified vehicle checks. Closed circuit television cameras would be fixed there.

200 cameras set up

A special control room that is set up at the Special Armed Reserve in Kamuthi would monitor the areas around Pasumpon and Kamuthi with 200 CCTV cameras. Important places would also be brought under the vigil of drone cameras, the SP said.

Videographing of vehicles and persons who violate promulgation orders would be done at 80 places.

Riot control vehicles, Vajra, would be stationed at 10 places, and water canon vehicles, Varun, would be placed in 8 locations.

A total of 71 executive magistrates would be posted in the region. The police have already taken precautionary action against 350 trouble-mongers under the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Besides, 16 ambulances and 18 fire tenders would be stationed in and around Pasumpon, the SP said.