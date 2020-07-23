84 persons at Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan premises test positive for COVID-19

A total of 84 persons, including security personnel living at the Raj Bhavan premises, the official residence of the Tamil Nadu Governor, have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an official release, all these persons were working on the outer side of Raj Bhavan, in areas such as the main gate, and not in the main building. “None of these persons came in contact with the Governor or senior officials of the Raj Bhavan,” the statement said.

As a few persons staying inside Raj Bhavan developed symptoms, testing was undertaken for a total of 147 persons, out of which 84 persons, including security personnel and fire service staff, were found positive for COVID-19.

“All these persons were further investigated and now have been quarantined by the Health Department. As a precautionary measure, the whole area of the Raj Bhavan, including offices, has been disinfected and sanitised by Corporation health authorities. The Raj Bhavan is closely monitoring the situation,” the statement said.