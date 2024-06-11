GIFT a SubscriptionGift
80 sovereigns of gold jewellery, ₹4.75 lakh cash stolen in Tirupattur

Published - June 11, 2024 07:31 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Burglars decamped with 80 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹4.75 lakh from a house of a government school teacher at Pothur village near Alangayam on Tuesday.

Police said that S. Venkatesh, 53, a government school teacher, and his wife V. Padmavathi, 48, are residents in the village for many years. Along with his family members, Mr. Venkatesh went to his in-laws house in Namakkal on June 6. When he returned, he found cupboards and almirah broken open. Valuables including cash, gold jewellery and silver objects were missing from them. Hard disks of CCTV cameras fixed inside the outlets were also missing and the cameras were damaged.

Immediately, he alerted Alangayam police, who rushed to the shop with forensic experts. Fingerprints were taken. Police have taken footage along the route where the shop was located. The Superintendent of Police Albert John has formed four special teams to nab the culprits. A case has been registered. Further investigation is on, police said.

