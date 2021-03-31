78,603 people vaccinated

29,52,311 given vaccination in the State

After vaccinating over a lakh people a day for the past three days, the number of persons who got vaccinated on Tuesday fell to 78,603. This took the overall coverage till date to 29,52,311 — 6,40,049 healthcare workers, 5,97,054 frontline workers, 7,69,491 persons aged 45 to 59 with co-morbidities and 9,45,717 senior citizens.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit got the second dose of the vaccine on Tuesday.

Vaccination was held in 4,715 sessions. Of the 78,603 persons, 30,571 were senior citizens and 29,067 were persons aged 45 to 59 with co-morbidities. A total of 7,455 healthcare workers and 11,510 frontline workers were covered, according to the daily report by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

A total of 6,308 healthcare workers, 10,210 frontline workers, 25,763 persons with co-morbidities and 26,771 senior citizens received Covishield while 1,147 healthcare staff, 1,300 frontline workers, 3,304 persons aged 45 to 59 with co-morbidities and 3,800 senior citizens got Covaxin.