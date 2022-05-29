77 persons test positive for COVID-19 in State

Chennai, Chengalpattu account for 62 cases; 41 persons discharged

Chennai, Chengalpattu account for 62 cases; 41 persons discharged

The number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Sunday rose to 77, pushing the tally of those under treatment to 448.

Two districts—Chennai and Chengalpattu— had accounted for majority of the fresh cases, with Chennai logging 32 cases and Chengalpattu 30. Five international passengers had also tested positive.

Coimbatore and Tiruvallur reported three cases each. After several months, Ariyalur reported a case. Cuddalore, Ranipet and Theni logged one infection each. Currently, 234 persons were under treatment in Chennai and in Chengalpattu, 113 persons were under treatment. Till date, 34,55,287 persons had been infected in the State, according to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health. At the same time, 41 more persons were declared to have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 34,16,814. The toll remained at 38,025.

In 1,227 sessions held to administer vaccines, a total of 1,469 senior citizens and 309 persons aged 45-59 benefitted. Till date, 10,84,82,849 doses had been administered in vaccination sessions held in government facilities.