7.5% quota for govt. school students in MBBS intake

The State Cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance, envisaging 7.5% horizontal reservation in the State government's quota of MBBS/BDS seats, for students of government higher secondary schools.

The “quota within quota” covers government seats in private colleges too, said sources, adding that the proposed ordinance would be sent to Governor Banwarilal Purohit for assent.

The prerequisite for qualification is that students of government schools should have qualified in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

‘Reasonable’ limit

Though the proposal was speculated to be for a 10% quota, the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, kept it at 7.5%, as it felt that the quantum prescribed should be “reasonable”.

The Cabinet decision was based on a recommendation made by a panel, which was headed by former judge of the Madras High Court, P. Kalaiyarasan.

The panel’s report was submitted to the Chief Minister last week.

The panel had observed that there was a “cognitive gap” among students studying in government schools.

The committee suggested that students who had passed the higher secondary exam after having studied for seven consecutive years in government schools be provided the reservation.

Asked whether the government’s move would stand legal scrutiny, the sources replied in the affirmative.

They cited the case of Karnataka, where there is a scheme of horizontal reservation of 15% of State government seats for rural students in admission to professional courses.