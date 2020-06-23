72 persons test positive in Cuddalore

The district continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases with 72 persons testing positive for the virus on Tuesday.
The total number of cases in the district now stands at 893. Of the 72 new cases, 47 returned to the district from Chennai. They tested positive when they were screened at check posts. Besides the 47 persons, eight people from Kerala, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and Hyderabad also tested positive. Three persons who returned here from Singapore and were sent to quarantine facilities also tested positive.
Of the total 893 cases, 382 are active cases, while a total of 506 persons have been discharged so far.
In Villupuram district, nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 617.
At Kallakurichi, 43 persons tested positive taking the tally of positive cases reported in the district to 437.
