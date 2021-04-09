71 new cases reported in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 21,912 with 71 new cases reported on Thursday.

While a total of 21,157 have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 400. The district's death toll is 355.

In Ranipet district, 29 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 16,684. In Tirupattur district, 20 new cases were reported on Thursday and the total number of positive cases stood at 7,959.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 42 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,972. Out of this, 19,430 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 254.