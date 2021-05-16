70-year-old man held for raping his grand daughter

The All Women Police, Thiruvottiyur, on Saturday, arrested a 70-year-old man for allegedly raping his grand daughter.

According to police, the victim is a 19-year-old girl and since she fell ill, her mother took her to a hospital. On examination, she was found pregnant. Then she disclosed to her mother that she was raped by her grandfather and impregnated by him. On her complaint, the police arrested the septuagenarian

On interrogation, police found that the victim along with his mother and sister were living under the care of her maternal grandfather at his house in Washermanpet as her father died a few years ago. A few months ago when her mother went to her work as domestic aid, the septuagenarian intimidated the girl who was alone and raped her by stating he only was taking care of them. He also threatened to kill her and her sister if she disclosed anything about this. He raped her repeatedly, said police.

Police named the offender as P. Pannerselvam, 70, and remanded to judicial custody.