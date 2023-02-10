HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

7 new COVID-19 infections reported in Tamil Nadu

February 10, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Seven new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the State on Friday, taking the tally of active cases to 44. Those who tested positive for the infection included two from Chennai, three from Coimbatore and one from Vellore. A person under airport surveillance also tested positive for COVID-19. So far, 35,94,715 people have contracted the infection, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

Three persons recovered, pushing up the total number of recoveries to 35,56,622. No casualties were recorded. As of date, 38,049 people have succumbed to the infection.

Related Topics

health / public health/community medicine / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.