GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

6,939 patients on waitlist for organs in T.N.: Health Minister

February 03, 2024 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image.

Representational image.

There have been 32 brain dead organ donors in Tamil Nadu since the start of this year. While organ donations continued to happen in the State, the number of persons on waitlist for organ transplantation was also high, at 6,939, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Friday.

He said a total of 6,266 persons were waitlisted for kidneys, 400 for liver, 72 for heart, 62 for lung, 25 for heart and lung, 27 for hands, two for small bowel, 41 for kidney and liver, 42 for kidney and pancreas and two for pancreas/small bowel/stomach, a release said.

Since the Chief Minister’s announcement on September 23, 2023 of conferring State honours on deceased donors, 4,097 persons have pledged to donate their organs, the Minister said.

The family of a 57-year-old man, who was declared brain dead at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, consented to donate his organs. On Friday, the Minister placed a wreath on his mortal remains as a mark of honour.

Related Topics

health organisations

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.