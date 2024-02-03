6,939 patients on waitlist for organs in T.N.: Health Minister

February 03, 2024 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - CHENNAI

There have been 32 brain dead organ donors in Tamil Nadu since the start of this year. While organ donations continued to happen in the State, the number of persons on waitlist for organ transplantation was also high, at 6,939, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Friday.

He said a total of 6,266 persons were waitlisted for kidneys, 400 for liver, 72 for heart, 62 for lung, 25 for heart and lung, 27 for hands, two for small bowel, 41 for kidney and liver, 42 for kidney and pancreas and two for pancreas/small bowel/stomach, a release said.

Since the Chief Minister’s announcement on September 23, 2023 of conferring State honours on deceased donors, 4,097 persons have pledged to donate their organs, the Minister said.

The family of a 57-year-old man, who was declared brain dead at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, consented to donate his organs. On Friday, the Minister placed a wreath on his mortal remains as a mark of honour.