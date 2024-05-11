GIFT a SubscriptionGift
68 school buses in Kallakurichi district found to be unsafe

Published - May 11, 2024 12:09 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath inspecting a school bus on Thursday.

Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath inspecting a school bus on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sixty-eight out of a total of 415 private school buses were found not roadworthy during an inspection by officials of various departments in Kallakurichi district on Thursday.

The officials have instructed the school authorities to take remedial measures and bring the vehicles again for inspection to get a fitness certificate.

The inspection of school vehicles was carried out by officials of various departments at the AKT private school campus here.

Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath supervised the inspection under the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulation and. Control of School Buses) Special Rules, 2012.

Officials from the district administration, police, transport, and School Education Department inspected the vehicles from 73 schools across the district. This included 49 from Kallakurichi and 24 from Ulundurpet.

The officials checked the vehicles for fire extinguishers, first-aid boxes, emergency exits, and speed governors. They also made sure that attenders were appointed in the buses to assist students in boarding and alighting.

Drivers will also be subjected to scrutiny and are required to have a minimum five years of experience.

The school management have been given a week’s time to correct shortcomings, an official said.

