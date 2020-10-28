Tamil Nadu

68 new COVID-19 cases take Vellore district tally to 17,635

Taking no chances: Health workers collecting samples for COVID-19 testing from visitors at Sathuvanchari.  

The COVID-19 tally in Vellore district reached 17,635 with 68 new cases reported on Tuesday.

While 16,894 people have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 438. The district’s death toll stands at 303.

In Ranipet district, 20 new cases were reported on Tuesday taking the tally to 14,738

In Tirupathur, the tally touched at 6,526 with 38 new cases on Tuesday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 23 new cases were reported taking the tally to 17,449. Of these, 16,726 patients have been discharged and there are 463 active cases.

