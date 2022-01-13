620 police personnel test positive in T.N.

Eight in Pallavaram station infected

As many as 620 police personnel have tested positive for SARS CoV-2 since January 1.

“Around 420 of them are under home quarantine and others are in hospital and care centres. Necessary medical assistance has been given to them," said an officer.

In Chennai, over 160 police personnel have tested positive and they had been under home isolation. Similarly, at least eight police personnel, including an inspector in Pallavaram station, tested positive.

Six of them are under home isolation and two have been admitted to a hospital, said police sources.