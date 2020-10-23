62 new COVID-19 cases in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 17,343 with a total of 62 new cases reported on Thursday.
While 16,532 patients have been discharged after treatment, the active cases in the district stands at 514. The district’s death toll is 297.
In Ranipet district, 27 persons tested positive, taking the tally to 14,637. In Tirupathur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 6,305, with 54 new cases on Thursday.
In Tiruvannamalai district, 38 new cases were reported, taking the total to 17,258. Out of this, 16,465 have recovered and there are 534 active cases.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath