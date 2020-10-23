62 new COVID-19 cases in Vellore

Tally in district reaches 17,343 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 17,343 with a total of 62 new cases reported on Thursday.

While 16,532 patients have been discharged after treatment, the active cases in the district stands at 514. The district’s death toll is 297.

In Ranipet district, 27 persons tested positive, taking the tally to 14,637. In Tirupathur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 6,305, with 54 new cases on Thursday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 38 new cases were reported, taking the total to 17,258. Out of this, 16,465 have recovered and there are 534 active cases.