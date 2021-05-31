Tamil Nadu

600 oxygen concentrators worth ₹2.50 cr. donated to T.N. and Kerala

EssEmm Corporation, a Coimbatore-based company specializing in food processing automation contributed 600 units of oxygen concentrators worth ₹2.50 crore to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, according to a press release. Of these, 400 units were handed over to DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and the remaining 200 units were despatched for Kerala.

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Spectrum for Coimbatore City Corporation had requested for these concentrators. These machines were donated by the Tzuchi Foundation Taiwan to the State government through The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation and will subsequently reach various hospitals, the release said.

Sathish Nair, MD, EssEmm Corporation, said, “It gives me immense happiness to be part of this initiative. I thank Tzu Chi Foundation for their large-hearted support and contribution to our country during these distress times,” he said.


