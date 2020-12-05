Tamil Nadu

6 months for delimitation exercise

The Supreme Court on Friday granted six months’ extension to complete the delimitation exercise and conduct the local body elections in nine newly-carved districts of Tamil Nadu.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde allowed an application filed by the State Election Commission to complete the delimitation exercise in these districts which was interrupted by the advent of the pandemic in March.

The court had, on December 11, ordered the completion of the delimitation exercise in the nine districts in three months.

The districts in question are: Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

