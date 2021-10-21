6 lawyers facing murder, other charges suspended

One was booked under the POCSO Act

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) has prohibited six lawyers from practice until completion of disciplinary proceedings initiated against them following their alleged involvement in murders, sexual offences against children, lending of money at exorbitant rates of interest and so on.

According to BCTNP president P.S. Amalraj, the council had received complaints from various sources.

A notification issued by BCTNP secretary C. Raja Kumar on Thursday said the police at Chunambedu in Kancheepuram had booked a murder case against Y. Vigneswarraj of Cheyyur taluk, and the Krishnagiri town police had booked a similar case against G. Krishnakumar of T. Nagar in Chennai.

The Home Secretary had made a complaint to the Bar Council that advocate P. Seetharaman of Madurai had acquired assets disproportionate to the known sources of his income and lent money at exorbitant rates when he was a Special Public Prosecutor.

The Dharapuram Sub Judge had accused advocate K. Rajendran of Tiruppur of having filed fake court fee stamp papers in motor accident claim cases.

Advocate M.G. Ashok of Coimbatore had been booked under the POCSO Act in a case filed at the Madipakkam all-women police station in Chennai.

Advocate M. Gopinath of Mylapore was accused of having pursued a law course while serving as a bus conductor.