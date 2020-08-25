5,967 new cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai accounted for 1,278 cases; four other districts reported 300-plus infections

Tamil Nadu recorded another 5,967 cases of COVID-19 and 97 deaths on Monday. Chennai accounted for 1,278 of the fresh cases (including one imported case), while four other districts reported 300-plus infections.

The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 3,85,352. As many as 6,129 persons, including 1,234 in Chennai, were discharged from hospitals after treatment. Till date, a total of 3,25,456 persons have been discharged in the State, while 53,282 persons are currently undergoing treatment.

Of the 97 persons who died (67 in government facilities and 30 in private hospitals), 23 died in hospitals in Chennai, eight in Kancheepuram and seven in Coimbatore. As of date, a total of 6,614 persons have died of the infection in the State.

Two women — a 23-year-old from Tirupattur and 32-year-old from Kancheepuram — died at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore, after delivery. Officials said both women had heart ailments and had tested positive for COVID-19. They were referred late to the hospital, they added.

The 23-year-old woman was admitted on August 12. She died on August 19 due to rheumatic heart disease, severe mitral stenosis and COVID-19, while the other woman died on August 22 due to rheumatic heart disease, severe mitral stenosis, severe pulmonary hypertension, moderate tricuspid regurgitation, mild aortic regurgitation, cardiogenic shock and COVID-19. A 27-year-old woman from Kancheepuram with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) relapse died in a private hospital on August 21, a day after being admitted with complaints of fever, cough for five days and breathing difficulty for three days.

Chennai’s overall case tally stood at 1,26,677 — 1,10,819 discharged, 13,255 active cases and 2,603 deaths. The northern districts continued to record a surge in cases. Cuddalore reported 370 cases, while Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu had 320 and 306 cases, respectively.

Among the western districts, Coimbatore led with 387 cases, while Salem and Erode had 273 and 189 cases, respectively. In the south, Theni recorded 193 cases, Kanniyakumari 149 and Dindigul 132. A private laboratory — Krishna MRI and CT, Virudhunagar — has been approved for COVID-19 testing. With this, there are 140 testing facilities in the State.