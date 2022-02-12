596 seats vacant after first round of medical counselling

6,043 seats under govt quota allotted

Neya Kavya Chander with 701 marks in NEET is the first candidate under State quota seats to be admitted to Madras Medical College. The second, third and fourth candidates have scored 682 marks.

Among the top 10 candidates, three belong to Open Category while the rest are from BC category. A total of 596 seats remained vacant on Friday at the end of first round of counselling for State quota seats. These seats will be filled in the second phase of counselling.

Of the 10,462 candidates called for first round of counselling, 9,859 had locked their choices. However, only 6,082 candidates were called for verification of certificates. Of this, 5,995 candidates participated while 87 remained absent. Officials said these candidates had either taken seats under all India quota or were not interested in pursuing MBBS.

To complete the first round of counselling, the selection secretary called for another round of certificate verification of candidates. As many as 48 more candidates were found eligible and have been provisionally allotted seats. So far, in the first phase, 6,043 candidates have been allotted seats.

Vacancies in SCA, ST categories

As on date, there are only 76 vacancies in government medical colleges. Seats under open category, BC, MBC, BCM and SC have been filled. There are 50 seats under SCA and 26 seats in ST category.

In ESIC College, there are only three vacancies, including two in SCA and one in ST category. As many as 136 seats are vacant in self-financing medical colleges.

Selection secretary P. Vasanthamani said since 87 candidates abstained from counselling, 48 candidates who were eligible based on the rule of reservation from among the 10,462, were called for certificate verification.

“We opened the extended second pahse of counselling today,” Dr. Vasanthamani added.