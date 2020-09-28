5,791 fresh cases take State’s tally to 5,80,808

Active cases figure stands at 46,341; 5,25,154 patients discharged till date; Chennai records 1,000-plus cases for 4th day in a row

With the State recording 5,791 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the overall tally touched 5,80,808. As many as 5,706 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 5,25,154.

A total of 46,341 persons are currently undergoing treatment.

Chennai recorded 1,280 new cases, crossing the 1,000-mark for the fourth consecutive day. As many as 936 persons were discharged. The district currently has 10,656 active cases. It recorded 19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Cases continued to rise in the western districts on Sunday. Coimbatore reported 596 new cases, while 378 persons tested positive for the infection in Salem. Tiruppur recorded 282 cases and eight deaths.

The disease burden remains high in Chennai’s neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram. Chengalpattu recorded 296 fresh cases and two deaths. As many as 202 persons tested positive in Tiruvallur, which also recorded two deaths. In Kancheepuram, 196 persons tested positive for the infection and two succumbed to it. Cuddalore had recorded 256 fresh infections and five deaths since Saturday, according to the bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health.

The State recorded 80 deaths, taking the toll to 9,313. Among those whose deaths were recorded on Sunday, three persons had no co-morbid conditions.

A 30-year-old woman from Karur, who was admitted to the government medical college hospital there on September 21, tested positive for the infection the next day. She died on Saturday due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, acute respiratory failure and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 78-year-old woman from Chennai, whose RT-PCR test result revealed that she had COVID-19, was admitted to a private hospital in the city on September 11. She was a diabetic and hypertensive, and had been admitted with complaints of fever for seven days, cough for three days and breathing difficulty for four days. She died on Saturday due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

13 deaths in U.T.

Puducherry recorded 13 COVID-19 deaths and 372 fresh cases from 4,623 tests on Sunday. The capital accounted for 10 deaths and Karaikal three as the cumulative toll went up to 513. The patients, including four women, were in the age group of 30-81, Director of Health S. Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The case fatality rate was 1.94% and the recovery rate 78.21%. The distribution of fresh cases was 270 in Puducherry, 72 in Karaikal, 11 in Yanam and 19 in Mahe.

The active cases aggregated 5,239, including 3,423 patients in home quarantine and the cumulative case load was 26,400, while 20,648 patients have recovered so far.

The Health Department has so far tested 1,71,561 samples, of which 1,41,679 were negative.