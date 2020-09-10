5,528 persons contract infection in T.N.

48,482 persons still under treatment; Chennai accounts for 991 fresh cases; 64 deaths recorded

Tamil Nadu reported another 5,528 new cases of COVID-19 and 64 deaths on Thursday.

A total of 6,185 more persons were discharged after treatment.

The total number of persons currently under treatment is 48,482.

As of date, a total of 4,86,052 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State. Of this, 4,29,416 persons have been discharged after treatment, and 8,154 have died.

Districts’ tally

In Chennai, 991 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while 440 tested positive in Coimbatore.

While Salem recorded 300 new cases, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu saw 296 and 279 cases respectively.

A total of 263 persons tested positive in Cuddalore. With the new cases, Coimbatore’s tally climbed to 20,839, while Cuddalore’s total case count stood at 15,473.

Villupuram recorded 189 new cases, while Kancheepuram and Tiruppur saw 173 and 155 cases respectively.

Cases up

Among other districts, there were 130 cases each in Nagapattinam and Tiruchi, 127 in Tiruvarur, 123 each in Krishnagiri and Namakkal and 122 in Dharmapuri.

Among the 64 deceased (42 in government hospitals and 22 in private facilities), 11 died in Chennai, while both Nagapattinam and Salem saw seven deaths each.

Many seniors dead

A total of 24 persons who died were in their 50s, while 12 were in their 60s.

A 27-year-old man from Kanniyakumari with seizure disorder and psychiatric illness was admitted to the Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospital on September 6. However, he died within four hours of admission due to COVID-19 pneumonia and status epilepticus.

Active cases

Of the 48,482 active cases in the State, Chennai accounts for 10,845, while 3,790 persons are under treatment in Coimbatore and 3,489 in Cuddalore. A total of 85,473 samples were tested in the State in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total number of samples tested so far to 56,30,323.