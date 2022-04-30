Around 50,100 applications have been received so far under Right to Education Act

The final list will be released on May 24

Around 50,100 applications have been received for admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act in Tamil Nadu since the process began on April 20.

Under the Act, 25% of the seats in entry-level classes at private schools have to be reserved for students of the weaker sections.

“This year, there are nearly 95,000 seats at private matriculation, nursery and primary schools. As on Saturday evening, we have received 50,100 applications, and the number is expected to increase next week,” said A. Karuppaswami, Director of Matriculation Schools.

The online application process is to be done at www.rte.tnschools.gov.in . Parents can apply until May 18.

Earlier, the Chief Educational Officers were asked to create awareness among parents and get the schools to display on their campus the details of seats available.

This year, Tiruvallur district, with 540 private schools, Madurai, with 416 private schools, and Chennai, with 392 schools, have the most number of seats under the Act.

At schools where the applications received are more than the seats earmarked, the selection will be made through a draw of lots on May 23. The final list will be released on May 24. The Directorate of Matriculation Schools has said all students should have completed the admission process by May 29.