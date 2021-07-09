5 athletes get ₹5 lakh incentive

Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan distributed ₹5 lakh special incentive announced by the State government to five athletes from the State who got selected for the Tokyo Olympics.

Eleven sportspersons from the State will be among the 120 representing India at the Olympics in Tokyo.

While the State government distributed ₹5 lakh to the six persons who got selected earlier, the special incentive for the other five were distributed at a function here on Thursday.