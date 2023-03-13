HamberMenu
46 live Indian Black Turtles seized in Villupuram district, two held

Forest Department officials said the men, involved in conservation work, had smuggled the turtles from a water body in Puducherry and were going to sell them for their meat

March 13, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A team of the Marakkanam police nabbed the duo during a vehicle check at the Prohibition Enforcement Wing check post at Kilputhupattu near Marakkanam, on Sunday evening

A team of the Marakkanam police nabbed the duo during a vehicle check at the Prohibition Enforcement Wing check post at Kilputhupattu near Marakkanam, on Sunday evening | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Marakkanam police on Sunday seized 46 live Indian Black Turtles ( Melanochelys trijuga ) from two persons who were allegedly smuggling them on a two-wheeler, from neighbouring Puducherry.

A team of the Marakkanam police nabbed them during a vehicle check at the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) check post at Kilputhupattu near Marakkanam, on Sunday evening.

The arrested duo was identified as S. Nagayan, 24 and A. Karthik, 24, of Vandipalayam in Cuddalore district.

Police sources said the team intercepted the two-wheeler on which the two men were riding, with a gunny sack. The police team checked the bag and found 46 live Indian Black Turtles inside. The team immediately alerted the Forest Department. The duo was produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

Preliminary investigations by the Forest Department authorities revealed that the two men were engaged in conservancy work, and had smuggled the turtles, usually found around lakes, ponds, and water bodies. from a water body in Muthialpet in Puducherry. The turtles were being sold for their meat, an official said.

A case has been registered against them under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

