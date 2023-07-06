HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

4.5 lakh more saplings to be planted along Chennai-Bengaluru Highway

The aim is to increase the green cover along the widened Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, on the stretch between Walajah and Krishnagiri;

July 06, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian planting a sapling along the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway in Vellore.

Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian planting a sapling along the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway in Vellore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a bid to increase the green cover along the widened Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Forest Department will jointly plant 4.5 lakh additional saplings on both sides of the highway’s stretch between Walajah and Krishnagiri, before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

NHAI officials said the 148-km long stretch between Walajah bridge and Krishnagiri has been maintained by L&T on behalf of NHAI since 2012, when the two-lane stretch was converted into four-lane. Around 40,000 trees were uprooted for the widening work. Since then, around three lakh saplings have been planted along the route. “Our role is to provide space along the highway for planting saplings. Adequate space is being identified for the purpose,” S. Jayakumar, site engineer, NHAI (Vellore), told The Hindu.

Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian inspected the stretch, after planting some saplings a few days ago, and called for planting of more saplings along the route in the coming weeks. A special team will be set up by S. Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer (DFO), Vellore range, to monitor the plantation drive.

Women workers, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), will be roped in for the drive. Areas to plant the saplings were being identified. Soil tests will be done before the saplings are planted on the stretch to suit local weather conditions.

Saplings of vaagai, vembu, mantharai, punnai, kalyana murungai and arasa maram will be planted, besides naval, izhupai, tamarind, rosewood, mango, gooseberry and guava.

There will be a gap of 5-6 metres between each sapling. Volunteers will water the plants twice a week for a period of one year. Tree guards have been roped in to shield the saplings. After the saplings grow to a height of 1.5 metres, the NHAI will take over their maintenance.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.