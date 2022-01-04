445 villages reported atrocities on SCs in three years

‘261 members of SCs murdered in the State between 2018 and 2021’

As many as 445 villages in the State, including 21 villages in the suburbs of Chennai, have reported atrocities against the Scheduled Castes in the past three years, said officials at a review meeting held by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairman, Vijay Sampla.

Officials of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department said one residential area in Chennai district, seven villages in Chengalpattu district and eight villages in Kancheepuram district reported atrocities against the Scheduled Castes between 2018 and 2021.

When compared with Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, Tiruvallur district had reported fewer cases of atrocities against the Scheduled Castes.

A village is classified as “atrocity prone” by the government if three cases of atrocities against the Scheduled Castes were reported in three consecutive years. The areas will be classified “highly sensitive” if crimes such as murder or rape was reported against the Scheduled Castes.

As many as 261 murders of residents belonging to the Scheduled Castes were reported in the State from 2018 to 2021. Thirty eight rape cases had been reported.

Participants at the review meeting stressed on the need for civic infrastructure projects such as burial grounds, toilets, roads, schools, community halls, hospitals and playgrounds for the benefit of the residents belonging to the Scheduled Castes.

State president of All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations-TN S. Karuppaiah said the rule of reservation was not followed in the appointment of 201 law officers to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court.

“Apart from this, posts of around 2,000 law officers have been filled up for civil, criminal and special courts all over Tamil Nadu in 38 districts. No reservation followed for SC, ST and women,” said Mr. Karuppaiah.