444.69 acres of poramboke land declared as forest reserve land in Coimbatore 

It is aimed at protecting avifauna, flora, wildlife, says Collector Sameeran

A portion of land declared as reserve land in Thenkarai village in Perur taluk in Coimbatore district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It is aimed at protecting avifauna, flora, wildlife, says Collector Sameeran

A total of 444.69 acres of poramboke land in Thenkarai village in Perur taluk of Coimbatore district has been declared as forest reserve land.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran issued an order on September 29, 2021 in this regard under provisions of Section 26 of the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882.

According to him, this would help in propagating and developing the avifauna, flora in this area and giving them better protection.

Over 1,000 hectares of land in the district were added to forest in last eight months, he said.

As per the order issued by the Collector, the land was declared as reserve land for protecting the avifauna, flora and their environment, forests and wildlife and for preventing man-animal conflict.

The land falls within the limits of Madukkarai forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division.

The reserve land is bordered by patta lands of Pooluvapatti village in the north and west, Boluvampatti reserve forest in the south and patta lands of Thenkarai village in the east. No developmental activities would be permitted in the reserve land .

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar has instructed the staff of Madukkarai forest range to conduct patrols in the reserve land which is home to several species of birds, animals and reptiles.

Madukkarai forest range officer P. Santhiya said small mammals, including deer and hare, were very common in the land as it shared boundary with reserve forest areas. Elephants also used the land during migration period, she added.