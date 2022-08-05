40 students in TNUHDB tenements get scholarship

About 40 students living in the tenements at Perumbakkam secured scholarship offered by Sumaithangi Trust

Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) Managing Director M. Govinda Rao on Thursday distributed scholarships to 40 college students from the tenements in Perumbakkam.

The scholarships were offered by Sumaithangi Trust, a non-governmental organisation. The students, most of whom were the first ones in their families to get access to collegiate education, received ₹6.5 lakh as scholarship.

Mr. Rao stressed on the importance given to education by the government and the various steps taken by the board in association with non-governmental organisations towards the education and skill development of youths in its tenements.

Jeyalakshmi of Sumaithangi Trust and J.A. Nirmal Raj, Chief Community Development Officer of TNUHDB were present.