3,645 new cases, 15 deaths in State

The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu crosses 25,000; Chennai records 1,303 new cases

Tamil Nadu reported 3,645 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths on Tuesday. With the new cases, the number of active cases went past 25,000, of which Chennai alone accounted for 9,755.

The fresh cases included 33 returnees — 19 from West Bengal, five each from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, two from Madhya Pradesh and one each from Qatar and Uttar Pradesh.

In Chennai, 1,303 tested positive for COVID-19 and five more persons died of the infection. Chengalpattu followed with 304 cases and five fatalities.

There were 281 cases in Coimbatore, while five districts had 100-plus cases — Tiruvallur (165), Kancheepuram (137), Thanjavur (121), Madurai (120) and Tiruchi (117). Tiruppur and Tirunelveli recorded 98 and 93 cases respectively, while there were 84 cases in Nagapattinam. In fact, 32 of the 33 persons tested positive in Vellore district, taking the district’s daily count to 97.

Cuddalore district reported 45 fresh cases. In Villupuram district, 13 persons tested positive and Kallakurichi district reported 10 positive cases.

The State’s overall tally stood at 9,07,124. The number of persons under treatment rose to 25,598.

Among the 15 persons who died were two persons aged in their 40s.

A 43-year-old man from Chengalpattu, who had no co-morbidities, was admitted to a private hospital on March 25 with fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. He died on April 4.

A 47-year-old man from Tiruvallur with diabetes died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on April 4 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Till date, 12,804 people have died in the State.

Another 1,809 people were discharged after treatment. Till date, 8,68,722 people have been discharged. On Tuesday, 80,856 samples were tested, taking the total 2,00,93,091.

21,067 vaccinated

On Tuesday, 21,067 persons, including 11,635 persons aged 45 to 59 with co-morbidities and 8,469 senior citizens, were vaccinated in the State. The overall vaccination coverage so far stood at 33,35,093.

According to the daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, vaccination was organised in 3,995 sessions.

As many as 576 healthcare workers, 224 frontline workers, 9,574 persons aged 45 to 59 with co-morbidities and 6,833 senior citizens received Covishield, and the remaining 129 healthcare workers, 34 frontline workers, 2,061 persons with co-morbidities and 1,636 senior citizens received Covaxin.