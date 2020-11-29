34 test positive in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 19,278 with 34 new cases reported on Saturday.
While 18,782 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 165. The district’s death toll is 331.
In Ranipet district, six new cases were reported taking the tally to 15,576.
In Tirupathur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 7,218 with eight new cases on Saturday.
In Tiruvannamalai district, 17 new cases were reported, taking the number of cases to 18,586.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath