34 test positive in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 19,278 with 34 new cases reported on Saturday.

While 18,782 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 165. The district’s death toll is 331.

In Ranipet district, six new cases were reported taking the tally to 15,576.

In Tirupathur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 7,218 with eight new cases on Saturday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 17 new cases were reported, taking the number of cases to 18,586.