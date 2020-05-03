33 persons, including two children, test positive for COVID-19 in Villupuram on Sunday

Villupuram district on Sunday reported a spike in COVID-19 cases with 25 more persons including two children testing positive. With this, the total number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district has reached 86.

Official sources said that a majority of the positive cases had returned from the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai to Villupuram.

All of them are asymptomatic positive patients and have been admitted to the Villupuram Government Hospital while those with co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and lung problems are being admitted in the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH).

This is the highest single-day jump in the district so far.

A majority of the 33 positive cases hailed from 11 villages -- five from Villupuram block and six from Vikravandi blocks.

The district administration has declared Avaduyarpattu, Panchamadevi, Kandamanadi, Thirupachanur, Rampakkam, Kayatharu, Kuthampoondi, Thumbur, Poondi, Karanai and Ashokapuri as containment zones.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar said that strict containment measures have been put in place and the police, with the help of revenue officials, have been enforcing quarantine and monitoring all villages for local residents arriving from Koyambedu.

As many as 350 persons who returned from Koyambedu to Villupuram have been identified and quarantined in facilities in the district.

A total of 27 patients have recovered so far while 115 are under isolation in various facilities in the district.

As many as seven persons have tested positive in Kallakurichi, taking the total count of positive cases in the district to 16. All of them had returned from Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai, official sources said.