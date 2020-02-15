₹3,299 crore more for health and family welfare

The budgetary allocation to the Health and Family Welfare Department has increased by ₹3,299 crore this year. The State government has allocated ₹15,863.37 crore for 2020-2021, as against ₹12,563.83 crore last year.

Presenting the Budget on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam announced the allocation of ₹1,200 crore for establishing 11 medical colleges, which were approved by the Centre in the last few months.

Among the key announcements for the Department was a government takeover of the Rajah Muthiah Medical College in Cuddalore, which is currently attached to Annamalai University.

After securing the Centre’s nod for the establishment of 9 medical colleges under a centrally-sponsored scheme last year, the Tamil Nadu government had sought the setting up of four more colleges in Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore. However, the Centre turned down the proposals pertaining to Kancheepuram and Cuddalore, citing a clause which stated that a district to be covered under the scheme should have no existing government or private medical colleges, official sources said. “Cuddalore already has the Rajah Muthiah Medical College, while Kancheepuram has two or three private medical colleges. So, our proposal was turned down,” an official said. He said the college will be taken over by the government along the lines of the IRT Perundurai Medical College.

Allocations for projects

The government has allocated ₹959.21 crore for the Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme; ₹260.14 crore for the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Reforms Programme; ₹1,033.29 crore for the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme; and ₹510.15 crore for the Tamil Nadu Urban Health Care Project.

It has announced maintenance grants for persons with debilitating spinal cord injuries and chronic neurological conditions like Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. To help hearing- and visually-impaired persons communicate better, the government will provide smartphones with appropriate applications to 10,000 affected people, at a cost of ₹10 crore.

The government will take measures to ensure that children in orphanages are given the best possible start in life. A new Tamil Nadu State Child Policy is in the works, and will be launched soon.