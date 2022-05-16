31 new COVID-19 cases reported in State

Thirty-one people, including 16 from Chennai, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the tally of those undergoing treatment for the infection in the State to 332.

So far, 34,54,652 people have contracted the infection.

Fresh cases were reported in five districts besides Chennai. Chengalpattu reported five new infections and Kancheepuram three. One fresh case each was reported in Coimbatore, Dindigul, Tiruvallur and Tiruchi, while two persons tested positive for the infection in Krishnagiri.

In Chennai, 23 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of active cases to 194. A total of 7,52,112 people have contracted the infection and 7,42,850 have recovered so far. The district has recorded 9,068 deaths.

Fifty-eight people recovered from the infection across the State on Monday, taking the total to 34,16,295.

No death was recorded. The toll stood at 38,025.

According to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health, of the 1,01,56,534 passengers who arrived in the State till date after the first infection was reported as many as 9,648 persons had tested positive for the viral infection.