2,765 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

An 80-year-old man from Tiruvarur succumbed to the infection on Wednesday

Tamil Nadu recorded 2,765 fresh COVID-19 infections on Thursday. The number of persons under treatment rose to 18,378. Till date 34,93,599 persons in the State have been infected.

One death was recorded by the State Health Department on Wednesday, following the infection. The 80-year-old, who had tested positive through RT-PCR test on June 24, had type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension. He was admitted on June 25 to a hospital with complaints of fever, cough, breathlessness, joint pain and myalgia. His SPO2 was 84% and a CT taken on June 23 of his lungs indicated a condition that doctors term ground glass opacity. He had died on Wednesday.

The hospital described the death as “due to clinical COVID pneumonia, interstitial lung disease,” along with diabetes and systemic hypertension. So far, 38,028 persons have died due to the infection while under treatment.

Among those who were infected on Thursday were four passengers— two persons from Bangladesh and one each from Korea and the U.S. Among the arrivals in domestic airports were three passengers, including one each from Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal. Except for Ariyalur, all other districts recorded fresh infections.

In Chennai 1,011 more persons were infected, while another 909 persons were declared to have recovered from the infection. Currently 7,397 persons were under treatment in the district.

Chengalpattu reported 408 fresh cases, Coimbatore 125, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram 124. These were among the districts with higher number of cases. The number of persons discharged post-treatment stood at 2,103, taking the tally of those who have recovered so far to 34,37,193 persons.