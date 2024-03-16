GIFT a SubscriptionGift
2.7 tonnes of gutka seized; four arrested in Ranipet on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway

March 16, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
About 2.7 tonnes of gutka, worth ₹3.65 lakh, were seized by Walajah police on Saturday.

Four persons were arrested and 2.7 tonnes of gutka, worth ₹3.65 lakh, were seized from three cars by Walajah police near Arcot Town in Ranipet on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) on Saturday.

The arrested persons were identified as A. Ganpath (28), T. Bharathkumar (26), P. Kalyanram (26), and R. Suresh (26). All are natives from Rajasthan.

Based on orders by the Superintendent of Police (SP) D. V. Kiran Shruthi, a special team, led by Arcot Taluk circle inspector K. Salman Raja, was formed to prevent smuggling of ganja, gutka and banned items across the State and its borders. It was during a routine vehicle check on the highway, the team stopped three cars that were heading to Chennai around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said that during the inquiry, they gave contradictory versions of their arrival in the State. Subsequently, police searched the cars and found the consignment. A case was registered by Walajah police. Arrested persons were lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore.

