22 out of 34 people in public hearing welcome Pen Memorial, says TNPCB

February 20, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-two of the 34 people, who participated in the public hearing on the proposed pen memorial on Marina beach for former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, welcomed the project, according to the minutes of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s public hearing released on Monday.

The public hearing held on January 31 turned chaotic as groups raised objections against opposing views. Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman said he would break the monument if it was built in the sea. Several environmental activists have raised concerns against the ₹81- crore project as it falls under Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ) IA, II, and IV(A) areas. “The project will be modelled similar to the Chatrapati Shivaji statue constructed in Mumbai by the Government of Maharashtra,” the TNPCB said in the hearing.

“Steps are being taken to get permission/no objection certificate from Coastal Regulation Zone Management Authority, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Port Trust, Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy,” the TNPCB said.

