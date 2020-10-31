20,000 students registered for NEET online training in a day: Sengottaiyan

As many as 20,000 State government school students registered for online training in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in a day, said School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan at Gobichettipalayam on Saturday.

The Minister said that till Friday, 9,842 government school students had registered for undergoing online coaching for NEET. “But 20,000 students had registered in a single day”, he said and added that interest among students had gone up after the Bill providing 7.5% horizontal quota for students of government schools for admissions to undergraduate medical courses was given assent.

The Minister said that at least 303 government school students will be getting admissions in medical courses and history will be created soon.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that 5.25 lakh students from private schools were admitted to government schools in the current academic year and attributed it to the effective functioning of the State government. He ruled out conducting classes in the open spaces for the students and said that students will be affected due to the weather in open space. The Minister reiterated that conditions were not conducive for reopening of schools.