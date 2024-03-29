GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹20 lakh seized near Bodi

March 29, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

A flying squad team in Theni district seized ₹20 lakh from a vehicle and deposited it with the Sub-Treasury office in Bodinayakkanur.

An official said that though the occupants in the vehicle claimed that they were carrying the cash from Theni to Bodi for refilling in ATMs belonging to South Indian Bank, the officials pointed out mismatch in the supporting documents.

A wordy altercation broke between them. Finally, the officials insisted on producing proper documents as per the Election Commission’s guidelines and took possession of the cash.

Though the logistics firm staff claimed that they were carrying the money to fill ATMs as the next two to three days were holidays, the officials refused to release the money. The Department of Income Tax was also informed, the official said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.