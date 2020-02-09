2 more held in connection with TNPSC exam scam

The CB-CID on Saturday arrested two more persons in connection with malpractices in the 2017 Group II-A examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

N. Venkateswaran, 36, of Pattukottai in Thanjavur district, employed as an assistant in the Commercial Taxes Department office in Pattukottai, and M. Vimalkumar, 34, of Musiri, working as an assistant in the Highways Department in Tiruchi, were arrested in connection with the scam.

Venkateswaran had allegedly paid ₹12 lakh to Jayakumar — the prime accused in the case — through Vasanthakumar, the Village Administrative Officer of Uthiramerur, to obtain a score of 265.5. He had secured the 41st rank in the exam. Vimalkumar had paid ₹7 lakh to Jayakumar through one Radha and got the 22nd rank with a score of 276, a CB-CID press release said.

Preliminary investigation found that 42 candidates, who appeared for the exam at the Rameswaram centre in 2017, scored high marks by indulging in malpractice. The CB-CID had registered a case on January 31, based on a complaint from the TNPSC.

Already, as many as 33 persons had been arrested in connection with the Group II-A and Group IV exam scams, and the latest arrests were made as the investigations continued, the CB-CID said.