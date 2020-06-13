1,989 new cases in T.N., Chennai’s tally breaches 30,000-mark

On a day when Tamil Nadu recorded another new high of 1,989 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the State’s death toll rose to 397 as 30 fatalities were reported, including those of three persons who were in their 20s.

The 30 fatalities included seven which had occurred in May and in early June in private hospitals and were notified as part of the ongoing process of reconciliation of death data.

The discharge of 1,362 patients from hospitals took the total number of recoveries to 23,409, while the number of active cases stood at 18,878. The State’s overall case count increased to 42,687*. Chennai, which accounted for 1,487 of the new cases, saw its tally surpass the 30,000-mark on Saturday. As of date, the city accounts for 30,444 COVID-19 cases and 316 deaths.

While 18 deaths had occurred in government hospitals, including nine at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, the remaining 12 had occurred in private hospitals. Twenty-three of the deceased had co-morbid conditions. They included a 27-year-old woman from Chennai, who was admitted to a private hospital on May 24. A diabetic, she died on June 6 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, septic shock and diabetic ketoacidosis.

A 27-year-old man was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on June 7 with subarachnoid haemorrhage and brainstem dysfunction, following an assault by 10 people. His sample was lifted as part of pre-operative work-up and returned positive for COVID-19 the next day. However, he died on June 11 due to factors including the assault, head injury, subarachnoid haemorrhage, brainstem dysfunction and aspiration pneumonitis.

A 29-year-old man died at the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital on June 13. He had cough with expectoration for one week and swabs returned positive for COVID-19. He died including due to COVID-19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, bilateral extensive pulmonary tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and respiratory failure.

Official sources said a laboratory technician at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital also succumbed to the infection.

While Chengalpattu recorded 136 cases, Tiruvallur reported 78. There were 49 new cases in Tiruvannamalai, 28 in Thoothukudi, 22 in Kancheepuram, 15 each in Madurai and Tirunelveli, 14 in Tiruvarur and 13 in Vellore. Apart from this, 33 persons who had returned from abroad and other States also tested positive for COVID-19. They included 10 persons from Qatar and two from Ethiopia. A total of 17,911 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 6,91,817. Another private testing facility has been approved for COVID-19 testing — Anderson Diagnostics and Labs, Chennai. With this, there are a total of 79 testing facilities.

Puducherry tally

Thirteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 176.

With five patients discharged on Friday, the number of active cases stands at 91. There are 49 patients undergoing treatment at IGMC&RI and 36 at Jipmer. Of the 9,658 individuals who were tested, the samples of 9,352 have returned negative, and the results of the rest are awaited.

(*The data for T.N. is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)